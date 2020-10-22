Can PIX ‘slander’ the IRS? Here are the Details

Since financial institutions began registering the so-called Chaves PIX, many people have expressed distrust and concern about the privacy of their spending and the possible monitoring of their financial transactions by Organs official agencies of the federal government.

But these concerns can be considered “totally unfounded” from a legal point of view, as Pix will not add layers of access to financial data other than those that the Central Bank of Brazil (BC) already has. Electronic transactions, such as DOCs, TEDs and card transactions, have always generated information for the BC and that will not change.

However, the disclosure of this information to third parties, even to other government agencies such as the Federal Revenue Service, was not and continues not to be permitted, as determined by complementary law 105/2001, known as the Bank Secrecy Law.

What the experts say

Fábio Braga, interviewed by G1 and partner in the banking law area at Demarest, one of the largest law firms in the country. For the expert: “The BC cannot take the information, analyze the activity of CNPJs or CPFs, and pass this on to the IRS, for example. This is a violation of bank secrecy”. Braga pointed out that if you have money outside the financial system, depending on the source, this is already a problem, regardless of whether or not the PIX exists.

According to Brazilian law, bank information can only be passed on to other government agencies in the event of breaches of tax secrecy authorized by the courts or high-value financial transactions.

The access to financial data that exists today, explains the BC, has the objective of only identifying payment trends and creating mechanisms to improve the financial system as a whole. It was the study of these trends that inspired the creation of the PIX.



