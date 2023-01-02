Having introduced us to Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc in 2019 with the film “Get Knives”, director Rian Johnson brought the Southern gentleman detective back into our lives with a “terrible accident” giving rise to “Glass Onion: The Mystery of Knives”. After a short screening in theaters at the end of November, Netflix subscribers can watch a separate sequel from December 23, and, like its predecessor, “Glass Onion” received a lot of positive reviews from critics. There’s a lot to absorb in “The Glass Onion,” which lasts 139 minutes, and now Johnson is weighing up whether the film can get a director’s version.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery lasts nine minutes longer than its predecessor, but if you’re like me, this movie doesn’t look like a watch that lasts closer to two and a half hours. Still, some may be in the game to see even more of Benoit Blanc investigating a case revolving around tech billionaire Miles Bron, but as Rian Johnson told WIRED, don’t count on releasing an expanded version of Glass Onion. As he explained:

I’m very, very lucky that I’ve, you know, never had a movie released that wasn’t part of me. I feel very strongly that when a movie is made, it’s made. There were wonderful directors who did really interesting things while revising their films. Although I’ve never had that instinct. Maybe I’m just lazy.

Some of the directors and their respective films referenced by Rian Johnson are Ridley Scott with Blade Runner and Aliens, Tony Scott with True Romance, and Wolfgang Petersen with Troy. But Johnson is not one of those directors who feel the need to return to one of his films after he has fixed the final version. After he has put some finishing touches, he moves on to the next project. So, whether laziness is applicable, as he suggested, or not, it’s not like the director’s version of “Glass Onion: The Secret of Knives.”

The good news is that we haven’t seen Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc yet since “Get Knives 3” is in development. However, just as Benoit was the only survivor of the main character between “Get Knives” and “Glass Onion,” Rian Johnson has no plans to bring back anyone else as a co-host for the triquel, although there may be a chance he can find another supporting role. for Noah Segan’s game. As soon as information about the casting of “Get Knives 3” really begins to arrive, we will, of course, inform you about it, but as for the “Glass Onion”, among Craig’s partners will be Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr., Katherine Hahn, Dave Batista, Kate. Hudson, Jessica Henwick and Madeleine Cline.

Rian Johnson’s next project is the mysterious Poker Face series, which will premiere for Peacock subscribers on January 26. this has been happening lately, and he recently admitted that he would be “sad” if this next film, set in Star Wars, far away, failed.