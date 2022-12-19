Can Manchester United Turn to Former Premier League Striker Alvaro Morata in January?

As the search for a Manchester United striker intensifies, expect many names to be linked with a move to Old Trafford following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

One of the contenders for a move to Manchester is Spanish striker Alvaro Morata.

Morata currently leads Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone, scoring five goals in 14 games this season and keeping another United target, Joao Felix, out of the starting lineup.

He also just finished off a strong individual performance at the World Cup despite Spain’s early withdrawal, scoring three goals in his four matches in Qatar.

These statistics confirm the impressive international record of Morata, who scored 30 goals in 61 matches for the national team.

This is not the first time United have been linked with a player: Jose Mourinho was reportedly close to signing him before choosing Romelu Lukaku in the summer of 2017.

That summer, Morata joined Chelsea and scored 24 goals in two seasons for Chelsea, including a header at Stamford Bridge against United.

Morata was not doing well at Chelsea, who has had a pretty bad reputation in recent years when it comes to hiring central strikers.

Despite the fact that this is not the most glamorous option for United, Morata has a pedigree playing for Real Madrid, Juventus and Atletico, as well as for the London club.

In addition, at the age of 30 and with his contract expiring in 2024, Morata represents a more economical option for the United board, which can play a huge role in their thinking with other areas of the pitch in need of reinforcement.

The path looks obvious for United to make their move if they so wish, and no other clubs appear to be in the race for his signature under the current circumstances.

However, Fabrizio Romano recently poured cold water on a potential move to Old Trafford, saying he expects Morata to finish the season at Atletico.

“I think he has a good chance of staying at Atletico until the end of the season, but we’ll see if that changes in the coming weeks,” he said.

While this seems unlikely at the moment, things could change if United declare their interest, as Morata may feel he has unfinished business in the Premier League.