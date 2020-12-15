Can Klaus take part in The Vampire Diaries Spin-off?

For Legacies Klaus would be a villainous vampire, quickly becoming a fan favorite and the focus of his own show The Originals, a spin-off that follows Klaus and the Mikaelson family as they battle for control with other supernatural beings. .

Unfortunately for fans of The Vampire Diaries, after two seasons, Legacies has yet to feature an appearance from Klaus and unfortunately never will.

The obvious answer to why Klaus Mikaelson won’t appear in Legacies any time soon is that he died alongside his brother Elijah (Daniel Gillies) in the series finale The Originals.

That said, stranger things have happened in The Vampire Diaries / The Originals / Legacies shared universe than the reappearance of dead characters, so Klaus’s death doesn’t necessarily rule out a cameo.

However, according to Joseph Morgan, it definitely won’t happen. Morgan stated that he would never make a cameo in Legacies because he feels that Klaus’ story ended perfectly with the conclusion of The Originals.

Undoubtedly, the news that Klaus Mikaelson will never appear in Legacies is a disappointment to many fans of the character and the vast universe of Mystic Falls.



