Can Jungkook and Jisoo be good friends?

Many fans like it when idols form friendships with K-pop stars. But could Jungkook and Jisoo be friends?

BTS’s Jungkook has been linked to many celebrities in Korea. He has even been romantically linked to Lisa from Blackpink.

But, Blackpink’s Jisoo has never been romantically linked to the Golden Maknae in an official way. Rather, many fans definitely want them to become good friends.

Jungkook, the renowned K-pop singer and songwriter for the popular South Korean boy band, BTS has always achieved great things with his talent, despite being the youngest.

On the other hand, Jisoo from the popular South Korean girl band Blackpink has made everyone fall in love with her elegance and experience, being the biggest of the girl group. Both BTS’s Jungkook and Blackpink’s Jisoo are adorable enough to be loved by many.

Could Jungkook and Jisoo create a friendship?

According to some Korean media, Jungkook and Jisoo have been seen attending the same events together. Even though Jisoo is not romantically connected to Jungkook, fans of both k-pop bands love that the idols seem almost like brothers when they are around.

Both Jungkook and Jisoo belong to the top two K-pop groups in the world. They both have adorable personalities.

Taking into account their behaviors with their bandmates, they have always enriched their ties with them and have always been by their side.

Therefore, in case BTS’s Jungkook and Blackpink’s Jisoo become good friends in the future, it will surely be a great friendship.

Fans and followers wish for them to become friends, at some point. Although they may have already met and even, it is likely that they have already shared some greetings.




