Can Jungkook and Jimin from BTS collaborate with Troy Sivan?

The connection between BTS and Troy Sivan can be strengthened, there is a possibility that an Angel Baby translator will write a song for the HYBE band members, exciting ARMIE.

Troy Sivan has captivated fans with his voice and beautiful performance, as well as his great talent for composing songs that become fan favorites. Previously, the singer from Johannesburg had already managed to get one of his songs on the BTS album, but this feat could be repeated.

When BTS released Map of The Soul: 7, the Louder Than Bombs song became very popular, and when the details became known, we learned that the original demo of the melody was written by Troy Sivan, which attracted the attention of many.

Although at that time he was happy about the success of participating in the Bangtan Sonyeondan album, now he was talking about writing a song for K-Pop idols, what did he say?

TROY SIVAN TALKS ABOUT WORKING WITH JUNGKOOK AND JIMIN, WILL THEY COLLABORATE SOON?

In a recent interview, the singer-songwriter read a question from his fans in which they told him that Jimin and Jungkook from BTS usually speak very well about their songs, so they wanted to know what he thought about writing a song for them. them.

He started by saying that he likes to write songs for other artists, and he really likes this aspect of his musical career:

I would love it, I love writing for other people, and it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.

He also showed his willingness to write a song with the BTS members or write a track for them to perform, so he let them know that they could contact him.:

So if you ever want me to write or write (a song), I’m very interested.

WHICH SONG IS THREE SIWAN IN THE SOUL MAP: 7?

Louder Than Bombs is a song by BTS, released on February 21, 2020. This is track number 10 in Map of The Soul: 7. The song was originally created by Troy Sivan under the name Hologram Hearts, but was never released. was provided to other performers.

BTS rewrote the melody and released it as part of the said album, so Troy Sivan has credits in the recording material.