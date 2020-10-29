Can Jimin and your other classmates form a subunit?

Fans have begun to speculate that BTS’s new album could have a sub-unit consisting of Jimin, V, and RM.

The BTS postcards that V, Jimin, and RM distributed to ARMY prior to the BE album’s release led to subunit speculation. The postcard is also trending on Twitter around the world, through ARMY’s response with the hashtag #TO_BTS.

According to the Koreaboo Gaya Journal, during a BE brainstorming meeting, BTS described one of their sub-units as having a rapper and two vocalists.

subunidades para BE

y tendremos SOPE, no quiero quedar 🤡🤡pero ya me emocione @BTS_twt https://t.co/G1mD6V4ZxD — Honney ᴮᴱ 💙 (@Nicole31285325) October 28, 2020

As is known, the photos that BTS distributed to ARMY were also part of the preparation of their new album BE.

Will Jimin be in one of BTS’s sub-units?

Last night, BTS released the images of the three members, namely Taehyung, Namjoon, and Jimin.

This fact has led to widespread speculation that the sub-unit will contain RM (rapper), V (vocalist), and Jimin (vocalist).

ANÁLISIS 🧐 Entonces, ¿podemos tener 3 subunidades? 1- un rapero y 2 vocalistas:

Namjoon, Taehyung y Jimin 2- 2 Vocalistas:

Jin y Jungkook (basado en las postales de Jinkook) 3- Jhope y Suga *VAMOS A MORIR 😳#TO_BTS#BTS_BE @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/9noGjItr4u — ⟬⟭PARK JIMIN₁₃⁷⟭⟬ᴮᴱ #JIMTOBER 💛10시 13분 #지민 💛 (@JIMINILOVE952) October 28, 2020

Another reason behind the speculation is that there is always more BTS content than meets the eye, especially during the comeback season.

Many fans love the idea, but we’ll have to wait and see until BTS BE’s new album is officially released on November 20, 2020.

On the album, the members were directly involved in making their new album, including not only the music but also the concept, design, and more.

The new album by the BangTan Boys is one of the most anticipated of 2020 by millions around the world. Fans are practically counting the days and hours to find out what each of the songs that will be featured in this new production will be about.

The first song that is possibly part of BE’s tracklist has been the single Dynamite. Which has been a success in various countries. If only one song could dominate so much, at Somagnews we can’t imagine what it would be like with the release of the entire album. A total hit for sure! Would you like to see subunits in the new BTS?



