Can iPhone 12 cases be used on iPhone 13?

With every new iPhone model, we look for an answer to the question that haunts people: Do you need to buy a new case?

The countdown continues for the new generation iPhone 13s, which was recently introduced by Apple and will be released on October 1. However, besides the device’s camera performance, speed and what it can do, there is another thing to wonder: whether iPhone 12 cases can be used on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro…

At the launch last week, clear information about the width, height and thickness of the device was shared, as well as many technical features of the device. After that, it became a matter of curiosity again whether the old covers would fit the new models.

Does it mean anything if the dimensions are the same?

Let’s take a look at the dimensions of the iPhone 12 first:

Width: 71.5mm

Length: 146.7mm

Thickness: 7.4mm

As stated at the launch, the dimensions of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are exactly the same:

Width: 71.5 mm

Length: 146.7mm

Thickness: 7.65mm

As you can see, aside from the slight difference in thickness, there seems to be no reason why the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 cases wouldn’t fit together, right? However, goose feet are not like that. First of all, even though there is a difference of 0.25 mm that cannot be seen visually, it will cause the case not to fully enclose the device and not provide an effective protection.

However, although the two devices are quite similar in size and cosmetically, they also contain a fundamental difference: the camera. In contrast to the straight and sequentially positioned cameras of the iPhone 12, the two cameras of the iPhone 13 are positioned diagonally. In addition to all this, the redesigned rear camera of the iPhone 13 has a more protruding structure and is 1 mm thicker.

Putting all this data together, unfortunately, it is not possible to use iPhone 12 cases on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in any way. If you are thinking of buying one of the new generation iPhones, you need to get a new case.

So what do you think about this subject? Do not forget to share your comments with us.