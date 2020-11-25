Can he bring back Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus?

Will the multiverse happen? A remembered villain could be in Spider-Man 3. See what the clue is!

According to GWW, British actor Alfred Molina recently arrived on set to practice stunt choreography and has been filming scenes as Doc Ock for the past few weeks.

They don’t know if Molina will play the same Otto Octavius ​​from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, or an entirely new version of the iconic Spider-Man villain.

How likely is this? Well, if this third Spider-Man movie is set to feature some elements of the Multiverse / Spider-Verse, then it would make sense to bring back one of Webhead’s most popular big-screen enemies, but this feels more like one. speculation than anything else.

Since it was announced that Jamie Foxx would be returning as Electro, various blogs and outlets have been posting “scoops” on other characters from previous films, including versions of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield that could be in Spider-Man 3.

There may be some truth to these reports, but until one of the exchanges kicks in, they will remain only rumors!

Alfred Molina would like to return to the history of Spider-Man

Either way, with the joining of Foxx, Doctor Strange has a pivotal role and now that Molina will possibly enter the story, it seems very clear that the multiverse will play a major role in the next Spider-Man movie and we might as well finally see one. version of Sinister Six on the big screen.

It is also curious to note that in 2014, when Drew Goddard was set to direct a Sinister Six movie, Molina was asked in an interview with the Collider if he would be willing to return to the iconic role and this is what he said:

“I think it was the most fun I’ve ever had in a movie like that,” says Molina. “I had a wonderful time. I loved it. I mean, I would go back and do it again in a heartbeat,” the actor said in an interview.



