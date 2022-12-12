Can GTA 3 Fire Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Because of a Relationship, an Alleged Affair?

GMA3 Hosts: What You Need to Know Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ respective future with ABC is still up in the air as the network continues to investigate whether the co-hosts violated company policy with their alleged secret workplace affair. On December 5, it was announced that they had been removed from the air due to “internal and external distraction” caused by the scandal, but since then the rumors have not subsided. This is especially true for Holmes, who reportedly had a second affair and possibly a third, but could one or both of them really have been fired? Lawyers share their thoughts.

As the second week begins without T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, co-hosts of the third hour of “Good Morning America,” are asking questions about what Gayle King of CBS called a “sloppy” situation. Legal expert Emory McAndrew, a partner at Hoguet Newman Regal & Kenney LLP, told IndieWire that ABC News has the legal right to fire co-hosts if it sees fit. He said:

The bottom line is that [ABC News] can do whatever it wants. They’ll just probably have to pay for it.

Trading Reports by Amy Robach and T.J. The Holmeses probably have employment contracts that would make their dismissal more difficult or expensive, and each of them falls into a “protected class,” according to the lawyer, since Holmes is black and Robach is a woman.

However, it is believed that each of them would have signed a moral clause when joining the company, which they could have violated if it was discovered that they had extramarital affairs. Holmes’ previous alleged workplace affairs can also be seen as a pattern of behavior. Emory McAndrew continued:

There’s probably some definition of “cause” that I think will cover everything that reflects badly on ABC.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reportedly broke up with his spouses in August, and there are questions about when their alleged affair began. Some sources say the affair started earlier in 2022 when they were on assignment, but others say the boundaries didn’t cross until after their marriages were dissolved. If the former turns out to be true, another attorney, Devin McRae of Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae, told IndieWire that Disney—ABC’s parent company—would likely disagree with “all this double infidelity.”

The Daily Mail broke the news of the alleged affair by posting several photos of GMA3 presenters drinking at a bar, spending time alone in each other’s homes and showing off PDAs while on vacation in upstate New York. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been married to their spouses since 2010, and each reportedly separated in August.

Old comments from their past began to surface after the photos were published, including a message T.J. Holmes wrote to his wife on their 10th birthday, a cryptic joke that Amy Robach made to Reese Witherspoon about workplace drama and Holmes’ thoughts about his longtime friend’s “love story” with Melrose Place graduate Andrew Shue.

While we're waiting to see what action ABC News decides to take, you can watch GMA3 on ABC in the third hour of "Good Morning America"