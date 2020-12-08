Can Ethereum Outperform Bitcoin?

He compared his share of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) with a Twitter follower account. Pointing to the increase in the price of BTC in the last three and a half years, the man said he believes ETH will be able to exceed this performance in the coming years.

Cryptocurrency content producer and supporter Evan Van Ness has established a link between Ethereum and Bitcoin investment with his Twitter post. With the bounce it experienced in December, Bitcoin even managed to break the record of all time according to most exchanges and increased its price to almost 19 thousand 900 dollars. Although the BTC price has been squeezing between 18 thousand 800 – 19 thousand 400 dollars for about a week; Considering that it was about 4 thousand dollars only 9 months ago, its strong performance is an indisputable fact.

Ethereum, on the other hand, made its investors happy by breaking the long-awaited $ 600 threshold a few weeks ago. Currently, the Bitcoin price is around $ 19,200 and the ETH price hovers around $ 590. Evan Van Ness, on the other hand, claims that Ethereum can surpass Bitcoin by looking at the performance of this duo from a different lens.

Ethereum could overshadow BTC performance

Evan Van Ness, while showing the way Bitcoin has come in the last three and a half years, also showed his belief in Ethereum and what would happen if ETH investment was preferred over BTC investment at that time. At the time of his tweet, Ness mentioned that the Ethereum price was $ 593.

Bitcoin price was also $ 593 on July 31, 2014. With its performance between 2014 and 2017, BTC managed to increase this $ 593 price up to $ 20,000. Evan Van Ness, while Ethereum BTC’s price in 2014; He suggested that ETH could overshadow Bitcoin’s performance in three and a half years.

“If you put your money in Ethereum instead of Bitcoin …”

Evan Van Ness has demonstrated his support for Ethereum in a previous tweet. Ness said on July 31, 2014, 10 Bitcoins were worth $ 5,930 from $ 593. Nesss said that if investors hold 10 Bitcoins they bought without selling, they will now have $ 190,000. It seems like a very logical investment to invest about 6 thousand dollars and get it back almost 200 thousand dollars in three and a half years. According to Ness, it could be a more logical way to invest in Bitcoin.

Evan Van Ness, instead of buying 10 BTC for $ 5,930, showed today’s profits if investors consider investing in Ethereum in the early stages. If investors had invested $ 5,390 in Ethereum and never touched until today, the current value of investors would be about $ 11.8 million. Ness suggests that, looking from this perspective, Ether may surpass Bitcoin’s 2014-2017 performance in the next three and a half years.



