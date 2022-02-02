Can Ethereum (ETH) Reach $4000 in the Short Term?

What figure is the biggest altcoin targeting in the short term? Can Ethereum surpass $4,000 soon? A combination of multiple support levels, including a 21-month EMA, helped ETH price rebound around 30% from the local low. We cover the current view of ETH price.

Ethereum (ETH)

According to a technical setup shared by Analyst Wolf, Ethereum’s native token ETH looks set to continue its ongoing recovery towards $4,000. The analyst addressed the 30% jump made by Ethereum from $2,160.

These price floors included the 21-month exponential moving average (EMA), the 0.786 Fib level of a Fibonacci retracement chart from the $1,716 low to $4,772 high swing, and the lower border of an ascending triangle pattern.

Wolf stated that the triple support scenario could push the ETH price to $3,330. In doing so, the merger marks a classic bullish reversal pattern called an inverted head-and-shoulders (IH&S).

In a “perfect” scenario, a break above the IH&S neckline could push ETH price as high as the maximum distance between the neckline and the head. This indicates that the ETH price will reach $4,000.

However, if ETH is rejected in the period up to $3,000, it could face a pullback towards the ascending triangle support.

Ethereum (ETH) Current Price Outlook

A broader correction that began after the $4,850 peak in November 2021 had dragged the price down 55%. The price, which recently hit $2,159, is up 30% to reach the current zone. The pullback could be interpreted as a temporary break in Ethereum’s overall downtrend.

As a result, its price could still decline according to a “bear flag” setup shown in the chart below, with the bearish expectation around $2,000.

Glassnode data shows that Ethereum balance on all exchanges has coincided with the price drops of ETH since early December 2021. The increasing number of ETH held by exchanges makes it more likely for investors to sell them for other assets. Notably, the one-year decline in the number of ETH in exchanges’ reserves coincided with the price of ETH rising from $730 to over $4,800.