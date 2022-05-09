Can CANDIDX users get more profit from Sheba and Floki?

The DEX CandyDex token (CANDYDEX), which was launched in 2022, according to the team’s statements, has already established itself as the best token of this year, and all eyes of investors are turned to the CandyDex token. Because, according to crypto wallet investors, the statements indicate that the listing price of the CandyDex token may increase by 1000-3000 times in the same year.

Total number of tokens: 500000000

Almost 8,000,000 tokens burned during the big First move

85 thousand .+ account owners in 15 days

Price 0.1 USD in the IDO sales round

The price of 0.5 US dollars in the second round of IDO sales (an increase of 500 times compared to the first sale)

The price of 1 US dollar in the round of sales of IDO III (an increase of 1000 times compared to the first sale)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

According to the statements made, the number of Shiba Inu steadily grew until 2021. The indicators peaked in October of the same year, when the price of shiba inu reached $ 0.0008, which is 1000% more than in the previous 25 days. The use case of shiba inu seems to be improving. Investors demanded that Robinhood, a popular mobile trading platform, offer cryptocurrency to buyers and sellers. However, since then, the number of Shiba Inu has fallen to the level of October 2021. According to the team’s statements, if the hype around the coin subsides, the coin may never return to these levels. The general decline in the cryptocurrency market, including the leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum, affected the price of SHIB in January 2022 and beyond. However, calendar year 2022 still saw growth of more than 150%. Wallet Investor says they expect growth to reach 0.000581 USD by the end of 2022 and a new record for shiba inu by 2023.

Going further, Digital Coin, another cryptocurrency market site, predicts an average price of $0.000659 in 2025 and $0.00143 in 2030.

Floki inu (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a dog—themed meme cryptocurrency that calls itself a “movement” and not a meme cryptocurrency. This is a cryptocurrency created by fans and members of the Shiba Inu community (SHIB). The cryptocurrency got its name from Elon Musk’s Shiba inu. Despite the value of the meme token and the anonymity of its creators, Floki Inu has already attracted a large number of investors. According to the statements made, the initial price was extremely low. At the beginning of the day on July 10, 2021, it cost $ 0.0000361. The next day, it reached an intraday high of $0.00000463, and then fell to $0.0000031. For example, the intraday maximum on July 28, 2021 was only $0.00000296, and on July 30 it was $0.000000594, so it doubled in two days.

In August, the situation with the meme token began to improve. On the second day of the month, it reached $0.00000776, and then closed at $0.00000728. According to the team’s statements, expectations from FLOKI are growing: the coin is expected to reach $0.000687 in a year and $0.000227 in five years. According to BscScan and Etherscan, there are more than 200,000 FLOKI holders on Ethereum and BSC in total.

What is a CANYDEX token?

According to the statements, the token started with a good IDO price of 0.1 USD and is expected to go on sale at a price of 1 USD in the last round of IDO sales. Thus, the initial price will be twice or more higher than the final sale and will be about 4-5 US dollars. The team states that investors who buy tokens at a price of 0.1 USD and wait 3 months will receive a large profit. It is claimed that by the end of August everything will become a little more interesting.

At this stage, the team proposes to launch its own exchange plan after the Dex sale is completed and the token is promoted on the exchange. About the team that is in development, it is said that they are all former employees of well-known exchanges and banks. According to the statements made, the CANDYDEX token can be used by Shiba, Floki, Doge, etc. will have more recognition than tokens, such as in 15 days it has already reached 85,000 token holders.

According to the statements made, CANDYDEX is a decentralized exchange on Etherscan, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Avax, Fantom and USDT. Trading the CANDYDEX token (CANDYDEX) allows cryptocurrency holders to participate in the management of this financial protocol, as they enter the space of decentralized finance (DeFi). In addition, CANDYDEX (CANDYDEX) is a cryptocurrency deployed in the Polygon Smart Chain (MATIC). Unlike other decentralized exchanges, CANDYDEX tokens allow holders to trade cryptocurrencies based on ETH, BNB, MATIC, AVAX, FTM and Tron, which are called “swaps”.

The team lists the reasons why investors buy CANDYDEX tokens as follows:

The global community is growing rapidly: Telegram has more than 50 thousand participants.

It aims to become the world’s best multi-network DEX platform.

Diverse ecosystem: financial services, stock market and stock exchange

An experienced team: leaders who will bring you Gate.io , Uniswap and Convex Finance

Burned 16% of CandyDex tokens as a first move

The token has been verified by well-known companies

CANYDEX IDO Sale

The sale of CANDYDEX began on April 25. IDO sales continue at Candydex Finance.

Round 1: 04/25/2022 Price: 0.1 USD.

Round 2: Will be announced after Round 1. Price: 0.5 USD.

Round 3 will be announced after Round 2. Price: 1 USD.

After the completion of pre-sales, the CandyDex project plans to launch its own decentralized exchange. In particular, the team launched IDO, launched another token burning, developed an NFT trading platform, created its own blockchain and launched an unexpected airdrop with its own token.

It is also indicated that the contract for the token is verified by Tech Audit, Audit Whale and other various companies.