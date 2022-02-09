Can BTC Reach These Price Levels?

According to the news of Bloomberg, American banking giant JPMorgan has updated its long-term price expectation for Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, to $ 150,000.

JPMorgan’s Long-Term Bitcoin Prospect

As JPMorgan announced last year, it is updating its long-term price expectation of $ 146,000 in Bitcoin to $ 150,000 with a low rate of increase. For JPMorgan to achieve this price target, the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin needs to reach an average market cap of $2.7 trillion. Reaching $1.3 trillion in November 2021, the market value of Bitcoin is currently around $826 billion, according to CoinGecko data.

In addition, stating that the real value of Bitcoin is $ 38,000, JPMorgan states that the leading cryptocurrency has a volatility four times higher than Gold.

Current View on Bitcoin

Bitcoin fell to the price levels of $ 32,950 on January 24, just before the upward momentum it has captured in recent days. After recording the lowest price levels of the last few months, Bitcoin rose to the price levels of $ 45,000 with the value increases it experienced and has managed to maintain the price levels of $ 43,000 since its rise.

On-chain analyst Willy Woo, who evaluated the current situation in the market days ago, commented on the technical view in Bitcoin with his post on his Twitter account. The on-chain analyst drew attention to the upside break in the RSI and stated that it is highly likely that the selling pressure in the market is over and that Bitcoin can continue its upward price movements.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should know that cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their high volatility and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.