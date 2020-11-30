Can Bitcoin Test $ 19K? Experts Comment

Bitcoin price saw some rebound over the weekend after its sharp drop last week. It was also a matter of curiosity whether BTC, which managed to increase from 17 thousand dollars to 18 thousand dollars, will be able to test the 19 thousand level again. Related to the subject, some experts also shared their analysis on the subject on Twitter.

Bitcoin (BTC) has shown price fluctuations between $ 16,000 and $ 19,000 in the last week, according to CoinGecko data. Bitcoin, which gained momentum between 28 – 30 November, managed to become the focus of traders and analysts, and various comments were expressed about the price. One of the most striking comments was on whether Bitcoin could test the $ 19,000 level.

“BTC can reach 19 thousand 300 dollars”

Cryptocurrency investor and analyst Josh Rager shared an analysis of the Bitcoin price. In his analysis, he positively commented on the price volatility seen in BTC yesterday and said that the support point of $ 18,265 could be tested. But Rager argued that a test at this level could jump to $ 18,800, and if this happens, Bitcoin could go up to $ 19,300.

Best script

ByzantineGeneral, known for cryptocurrency analysis, said that the analysis he shared on Twitter on November 27 is still valid. The analyst quoted the best-case scenario for Bitcoin based on the premium indicator seen in the chart below. According to the expert, if the premium continues to move in a neutral or bullish direction, the ATH level that had to be broken in Bitcoin could break and BTC could gain upward momentum again. According to the analyst, sufficient support is currently available for breaking the level.

“$ 17,700 – $ 17,850 levels are critical”

Popular analyst Crypto Michael pointed to levels critical for Bitcoin. According to the analyst, BTC’s ability to hold at $ 17,700 – $ 17,850 is critical to gain momentum. According to Crypto Michael, if BTC fails to hold at these levels, it could drop to $ 16,000.

Bulls may be forced into new resistance level

Aayush Jindal stated that Bitcoin managed to break the $ 18,500 level and showed a good rise. Underlining that the $ 18,800 level is a very strong resistance point, the analyst stated that BTC is hovering above the 100-hour MA and shared the following technical points:

Hourly MACD: Gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI: – RSI is well above 60 level.

Major Support Levels – $ 18,250 followed by $ 18,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 18,650, $ 18,800 and $ 19,000.

How did Bitcoin start the new week?

Bitcoin started on November 30 at over $ 18,000. Currently priced at $ 18,504, Bitcoin has advanced between $ 17,693 and $ 18,590 in the past 24 hours.



