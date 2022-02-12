Can Bitcoin (BTC) Continue Its Uptrends?

Despite the value increases it has recorded in recent weeks, Bitcoin, which was rejected at the $ 45,800 resistance, turned down again with the FED’s decision to make an emergency meeting and the escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. These downward price movements in Bitcoin also gave a downward momentum to the crypto money market. In this context, Ethereum declined to $2,920 price levels after its recent bearish movements.

Cryptocurrency Market Turns Down Again

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, accelerated its losses with the FED decision to hold an emergency meeting on Monday after being rejected at the $45,800 resistance and the escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Continuing its downward price movements with the effect of global-scale developments, Bitcoin fell to the price levels of $ 42,115. This depreciation in Bitcoin also gave altcoins a downward momentum. Ethereum started to trade at the price levels of $ 2,920 after the recent depreciation.

Which Way Do Current Metrics Point For Bitcoin?

With Bitcoin continuing to record downward price movements and altcoins gaining a bearish momentum, the total market cap of cryptocurrencies has also dropped from $1.96 trillion to $1.88 trillion in the last 24-hour timeframe, according to CoinMarketCap data.

On the other hand, according to Glassnode data, BTC supply on cryptocurrency exchanges fell to the lowest level in the last 3 years, while significant cash inflows were recorded in crypto-focused investment products, according to PitchBook data.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should know that cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their high volatility and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.