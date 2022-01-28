Can Avalanche (AVAX) Outpace Ethereum (ETH) in Transaction Volume?

Avalanche (AVAX) wants to surpass Ethereum (ETH) in transaction volume. AVAX has been growing tremendously over the past few months. Ava Labs CEO Emin Gün Sirer shared some data on Avalanche’s growth on Twitter on January 27. According to these data, it is seen that Avalanche, which is growing rapidly, realized 1.1 million transactions for only 27 January.

AVAX is Growing

AVAX has reached 96% of the supply of Ethereum, one of the giants of the market. AVAX came very close to overthrowing the leader of the crypto market, Ethereum.

According to data provided by DefiLlama, Avalanche is cited as the fifth largest digital contract platform with a total value of $8.17 billion.

In his latest tweet, Sirer states that the average fee for a swap is $62 on Ethereum, versus $0.23 on Avalanche.

In other tweets that follow, he claims that the Ethereum blockchain is produced by a small number of pools. He states that the central crypto perception about Ethereum bothers him.

Experts Recommend AVAX

According to Messari, the AVAX blockchain processed an average of 475,000 daily transactions in the fourth quarter of 2021. Ethereum, on the other hand, processed an average of 1.25 million transactions per day. The firm states that the AVAX blockchain is more attractive to fee-sensitive users:

“Given this rapid adoption, Avalanche is making it an attractive platform for future projects looking to maintain EVM compliance while attracting fee-sensitive users.”