Can Auto Reply to WhatsApp Messages Tweak: WhatsApp

A developer has created an effective app for jailbroken iPhones. This application, called “iWhatsApp”, enables messages from WhatsApp to be answered automatically. Moreover, users can customize iWhatsApp as they wish.

A developer named MeBlackHat has created a new application (tweak) for iPhone models with jailbroken iOS 12 and iOS 13 operating system. This application, called “iWhatsApp”, provides automatic replies for messages received from WhatsApp. This application, which will be quite remarkable for many users, seems to change the overall experience in WhatsApp.

Users create a robot for WhatsApp with fine-tuning after installing this application on their previously jailbroken iPhone. The tweak that MeBlackHat offers various options ensures that an incoming message is automatically answered for you when you are away from your phone or when you cannot view the messages.

A user who installs iWhatsApp can start exploring this application by going to Settings. Tweakin features include a setting that allows iWhatsApp to be turned on and off manually. So you can deactivate this feature when you do not want to use it. In addition, automatic replies can be sent to all contacts in the directory or only to people specified by the user.

iWhatsApp’s word matching feature is one of the striking features of this tweak. A user can create an automatic message based on the word to be included in the message he receives. In addition, the number of seconds after which an incoming message will be answered automatically can be adjusted via iWhatsApp. In addition to all these, automatic messages to be sent to the other party can also be customized on a user basis.

This tweak, prepared by the developer called MeBlackHat, is currently available for download by jailbroken iPhone users. However, this tweak is unfortunately not free. To access iWhatsApp, users have to go to “twickd” from popular tweak repositories and purchase this app for $ 2.39.



