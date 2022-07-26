Can Amber Heard just declare bankruptcy to avoid paying Johnny Depp?

There are dirty celebrity divorces, and there is the infamous gap between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The two actors have been fighting in court for years, and this continues only after the verdict on their libel suits. The Aquaman star was found guilty on three counts, and after the dust settled, she was ordered to pay her ex more than $10 million. But could Heard declare bankruptcy in order not to pay Depp this amount?

$10 million is a truly insurmountable amount for most people, including celebrities like Amber Heard. Her lawyer has officially stated that she will not be able to pay these millions of dollars, and the legal team continues to try to appeal. But can bankruptcy help Amber Heard? According to the Law and Crime report, the short answer is no.

Unfortunately for Amber Heard, declaring bankruptcy won’t help her avoid paying Johnny Depp in a libel case. Instead, this path may help Hurd slow down payments. And given that Hurd’s legal team continues to appeal the verdict, it could also buy her time. It is obvious that the ongoing litigation will not end in the near future.

This report appeared before the last appeals of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in the defamation case. Hurd’s lawyers tried to get the verdict overturned through a number of different strategies. More recently, Depp filed his own appeal, despite the fact that he basically won the court. The cast of Pirates of the Caribbean issued a statement explaining their reasoning; saying:

The verdict speaks for itself, and Mr. Depp believes it’s time for both sides to move on and heal. But if Ms. Hurd is determined to continue the trial by appealing the verdict, Mr. Depp is filing a parallel appeal to ensure that the entire report and all legal issues will be considered by the Court of Appeal.

This appeal challenges the $2 million that Johnny Depp was ordered to pay to Amber Heard, as he was also found guilty of one count of defamation. Two million dollars helps to reduce the amount that Heard has to pay her ex-husband, but it seems that Depp’s lawyers are trying to get rid of this amount. If successful, his ex-wife may owe even more money.

The financial stakes in this situation are clearly high, especially for Amber Heard. If Johnny Depp is seeking a $10 million payout (and it looks like he is), it could mean big successes for the Aquaman star. She may end up losing any property she owns and may even have to pay Depp a salary in the future. And since she hasn’t been working so much lately, it could be a debt she’s really struggling to pay off.

Johnny Depp is preparing to shoot his first film after the trial, and is also touring as a musician. As for Amber Heard, she will appear in Aquaman 2 on March 17, 2023. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.