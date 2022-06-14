Can Amber Heard get a makeover in Aquaman 2 after Johnny Depp’s trial?

Back in late 2020, after Johnny Depp turned down the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, a petition was created calling for Amber Heard, Depp’s ex-wife, to be removed from the DC Extended Universe and get the role of Merah. remake. Not only did this petition recently surpass 4.5 million signatures, Heard’s involvement in the Aquaman films was brought up during the libel trial between Heard and Depp. Now, after this legal saga, news has come that Heard may be remade in Aquaman 2, also known as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

This statement comes from JustJared, who reports that Warner Bros. I decided to remake Amber Heard for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom after screen testing of the film. In the upcoming DC movie, reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman are planned, and that’s when a new actress will appear who will take on the role of Measure.

That’s not all…