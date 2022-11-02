Can “28 days later” get a sequel? Here’s the latest from Cillian Murphy and Danny Boyle

28 days turned into weeks, but could they turn into months?

20 years ago, the premiere of the classic horror film directed by Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland “28 days later” took place in the UK. Introducing the Infected to the world, as well as making a splash at the beginning of the careers of Killian Murphy and Naomie Harris, the film is still considered a favorite of the genre.

So much so that the question of another sequel to the saga is still being asked by Murphy and Boyle, even if he is unlikely to appear in the schedule of upcoming films in the near future. In a recent interview with NME, the participants of “28 days later” talked about this in a new update.

With the proposed sequel, often referred to as “28 months later,” popping up in the mind since 2007’s “28 Weeks Later” continued the story, Cillian Murphy’s answer to the question is still optimistic. However, as you will read below, this should be treated with some reservations:

I think there’s a problem with that because I’m 20 years older… But every time I run into Danny or Alex, I always mention it. Because I recently showed it to my children, on some Halloween, four or five years ago, and they liked it. It really stands, which is amazing for a movie that is 20 years old. So yes, I like this idea, and it attracts me very much.

In the years since Jim from Murphy made this harrowing journey through the English countryside, his fame has grown thanks to projects such as Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy. The name of the former star of “Sharp Visors” was even offered from time to time as the most popular candidate for the role of James Bond. And yet you can say that if a sequel to “28 Days Later” could plausibly bring him back into the fold, Cillian Murphy would probably say yes in the blink of an eye.

In combination with director Danny Boyle’s remarks about the possibility of another record appearing in the 28th cycle, fans become absolutely insatiable. Recalling the fact that the draft of Alex Garland’s “28 months Later” existed a couple of years ago, Boyle speaks about a potential project as cautiously optimistic as Cillian Murphy:

I would be very tempted to [take it off]. It actually feels like a very good time. It’s funny, I didn’t think about it until you just said, and I remembered “Bang, this script!”, which is set in England again, very much about England. Anyway, let’s see… who knows? It can come back into the spotlight because one of the things that is happening in business at the moment is that it must be a serious reason for you to go to the movies because the reasons are getting smaller and smaller. Movie distribution companies and movie theater chains find it difficult to show movies, they struggle to attract people to the cinema, unless it’s something like Top Gun: Maverick or Marvel. But the third part would attract people if it was half decent.

“28 Days Later” is another darkly beautiful franchise that didn’t get a trilogy, despite the really good hook that exists at the end of “28 Weeks later.” Using the spirit of Top Gun’s own legacy is probably the best move when you’re trying to make a third chapter at the end. If that happens, we hope the concept will allow the director and the star who helped make the original a legendary horror to reunite for another journey into the apocalypse.

Killian Murphy’s next major project suggests that he will get into the release schedule of new films in 2023 with Oppenheimer, which is scheduled to premiere on July 21, 2023. The FX show is currently being broadcast on this platform.