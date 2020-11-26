Campus: will create 20,000 jobs for students dropping out!

Students sometimes have trouble making ends meet … If some find themselves dropping out, Castex wants to offer them fixed-term jobs.

Student life is not easy, after all. Especially when you find yourself penniless. To overcome this, Jean Castex promises to release 20,000 “student jobs” to avoid dropping out.

This Thursday, November 26, the government has put in place a system to help “dropout” students. A way of not ruining their future, after all.

It must be said that the situation among young people is sometimes precarious. To the point where some must sometimes make a choice between keeping their student job or continuing their studies.

To help them avoid dropping out of school, Jean Castex will therefore unlock jobs, on fixed-term contracts. Finally, for now, these measures seem a bit obscure.

We know that this will concern some “45,000 young people who have difficulty finding accommodation”, including with the APL, said Jean Castex. “This represents 56 million euros”.

This budget should therefore be used to help students in real financial difficulty. These will be small contracts, to reconcile study and work.

STUDENT JOBS: 20,000 CONTRACTS ON CDD AT 10H PER WEEK?

No less than 20,000 contracts should appear in the coming weeks, if not the next months. Student jobs on fixed-term contracts which will not exceed 10 hours per week.

Jean Castex also announced that he wanted to focus his efforts on the “1 young person 1 solution” initiative and wanted to put in place a plan for integration and search for the first job.

Also, the state intends to strengthen local missions for young people under 25. A measure which should help those who find themselves without employment or training.

Regarding students in emergency precariousness, Castex also intends to increase the emergency aid from the Crous. A way to unlock the most dire situations.

It remains to be seen how all of these measures actually take shape in the days to come. To be continued…



