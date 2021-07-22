Campus Party 2021 returns in digital format this weekend

Campus Party 2021: The second edition of Campus Party Digital, the largest technology festival in the world, takes place between July 22nd and 24th. With live transmission over the internet, the event will be completely free and will feature more than 400 speakers and diverse content.

In 2021, the Latin America edition will take place in six countries: Colombia, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil. With support from local governments, the Brazilian edition will have three studios located in Brasília, Goiânia and São Paulo.

The objective of Campus Party Digital is to share disruptive content and encourage interaction between participants. Panels will then be streamed on different platforms such as YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitch.

“The idea is to provide an omnichannel experience, generating learning, creativity and collaboration among campus people, the community and partners. Thus, we continue to connect people and ideas”, said Tonico Novaes, CEO of Campus Party Brasil.

With seven stages, the event will feature lectures, chats and hackathons. Guests will talk about topics such as the labor market, economy, clean energy, environment, health, science, education, entertainment and digital culture.