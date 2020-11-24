Camilla Luddington, Jo’s romantic future in season 17

On November 12, fans finally received on ABC what they have been waiting for for so long, the premiere of season 17 of the longest running medical drama on television, Grey’s Anatomy.

Actually, the premiere of Grey’s Anatomy season 17 came full of surprises. The biggest of these was Derek Shepherd’s return during Meredith Grey’s COVID dream.

But, before Meredith’s late husband appeared after being 5 years off screen, fans were surprised by the kiss between Jo Wilson and Jackson Avery. And not satisfied with that, there was also a request for a sexual favor from the doctor.

In this regard, the interpreter of Jo in Grey’s Anatomy, Camilla Luddington told the Good Housekeeping website, that she only wants the best for her character in season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy and completely turn the page of her ex-husband, Alex Karev (Justin Chambers).

“I felt like probably the only way [Alex] would leave her, I couldn’t really imagine any other way. So for them to part, it made sense to me, although it was really shocking.”

“She and Alex loved each other for a long time, and that turned out really good. I think as she continues to work on herself and her sanity, you will slowly but surely see her come out stronger from this.”

The Grey’s Anatomy actress also revealed to the outlet that her character Jo Wilson will face a variety of challenges in season 17 of the medical drama.

In this sense, in the current season of Grey’s Anatomy Jo will do everything possible to overcome the anguish left her by her tortuous past and Karev’s abandonment as she faces the coronavirus pandemic. That is why the character is looking for a kind of comfort in her friend Jackson Ivery.

“You see Jo has times when she doesn’t want to go to work. She finds it really difficult, stressful and depressing. She struggles and seeks comfort, and I think she’s seeking friendship this season as well.”

“I think Jo shouldn’t get into anything serious right now. But I think if something happens organically, it’s because she’s depressed. Obviously I live and breathe this character and I just want her to be happy. So if that’s with Jackson Avery, It’s with Jackson Avery. If it’s someone else, it’s someone else. ”

“For me, I don’t know if I’d like another ex-husband of hers to show up again. I feel like I’m encouraging Jo to move on and find her true love – her person!”

“I really want Jo to have a family. I think that’s something that she longs for, and I think it’s something that she loves the idea of. So I’d like to see her happy with a partner, whoever she is … and maybe some kids. “.



