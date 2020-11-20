Camilla Luddington criticized by a fan

Grey’s Anatomy premiered its 17th season on ABC last week amid much controversy over the return of one of its most beloved characters.

However, this is not the only reason for controversy that occupies the series and its actors, if not Camilla Luddington (who plays Dr. Jo Wilson in the series) says so.

And it is that recently the actress was harshly criticized on social networks by a fan, who rejected that the team of the series is wearing KN95 masks, while off the screen the crisis due to Covid-19 is still advancing.

“A disposable mask will work just fine,” wrote one Twitter user, as Camilla Luddington quickly chimed in with her thoughts on the matter:

“If you see any of us wearing KN95 behind the scenes it is because we are wearing our costume masks. We also don’t get an extra KN95 to use between takes. ”

Production on Grey’s Anatomy season 17 began in September and the series will run through December 17 and conclude with a fall finale after its sixth episode.

The cast and crew of Grey’s Anatomy have been sharing a host of behind-the-scenes footage, showing that they are all adhering to established protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.



