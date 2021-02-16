Camila Mendes (Riverdale) is very complicit in Vancouver!

In the streets of Vancouver, Camila Mendes was spotted with one of her co-stars from the hit series Riverdale.

On film sets and in the city, the actresses of Riverdale are inseparable. In the streets of Vancouver, Camila Mendes and Madeleine Petsch got together for a very specific reason.

Friendship goes beyond fiction! On the film sets of Riverdale, the actors meet every day. Camila Mendes and Madeleine Petsch then became friends.

Thus, the two stars of the series do not let go. As soon as young women can get together to have a good time together, they don’t hesitate for a second.

In fact, the two girlfriends were recently seen together, according to our colleagues from the Daily Mail, this Monday February 15th. So the two Riverdale stars were spotted in Vancouver.

But what were they doing? It’s very simple, they got together to take out their four-legged companions. After all, neither of them wanted to brave the freezing cold alone.

So, better to meet up with friends in such conditions! So Camila Mendes and Madeleine Petsch took care to bundle up in warm clothes.

Indeed, the two women, both aged 26, were dressed in puffy black puffers. Camila Mendes’s dog, by the way, also wore a nice gray sweater with a touch of red!

RIVERDALE: THE TWO STARS HAVE A SUPER LOOK

One thing’s for sure, the Vancouver weather doesn’t stop the two Riverdale stars from paying attention to their looks. Indeed, the two actresses were all equally stylish.

Yet the two women wore only one color: black. But you have to believe that they still managed to find clothes that grabbed the attention. The proof !

Especially since Camila Mendes and Madeleine Petsch had taken care to cover their faces with an anti-Covid mask. However, the pretty redhead from Riverdale preferred to add a touch of color to her outfit with this accessory.

So the latter was wearing a pale blue surgical style mask. Her friend, she preferred to stay in the same tones and therefore opted for a black mask.

In any case, fans of the series can only rejoice to see them together. It must be said that Camila Mendes and Madeleine Petsch could not have liked each other at all.

And for good reason, the one who lends her features to Cheryl Blossom is none other than a secondary character. But you have to believe that friendship is more than just roles. Thus, the two women often send beautiful messages on social networks.

In fact, it seems that they are also very good friends with another of their co-stars. We’re talking about Lili Reinhart, of course! On the occasion of her birthday, the two actresses had sent her nice words on the Web.