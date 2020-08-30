Camila Mendes: co-star Vanessa Morgan

In fact, the young woman shared the news on her social networks. Thus, the co-star of Camila Mendes shared a video on her Instagram account.

“It’s crazy to come back after 6 months of absence …” wrote the young woman on her Instagram Story. The actors of Riverdale therefore resume the shooting of the 5th season of the series.

A rather particular recovery in view of the health crisis. But the actors still respect all the necessary measures.

CAMILA MENDES BACK SOON

Before resuming service, Vanessa Morgan therefore had to pass a test for covid. “First test before starting filming. Writes Camila Mendes co-star.

In fact, she specifies that she will have to do it 3 times a week while she is on the film set! Riverdale’s production teams are therefore taking all their precautions.

Camila Mendes, on the other hand, has yet to resume shooting the series. Indeed, the young woman is still in quarantine in Los Angeles.

Besides, Camila Mendes seems to be confined with Madelaine Petsch and Lili Reinhart. Indeed, the young actresses shared Stories together on Instagram.

On the other hand, we learned about Vanessa Morgan’s pregnancy a month ago. The young woman had indeed announced the news on social networks.

Moreover, at the moment we do not know if her pregnancy will affect the rest of the shoot. The young actress is also pregnant with her first child.

The return to the film set also marks the reunion of Cole Sprouse and his ex. Case to be continued.



