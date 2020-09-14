Camila Mendes celebrates Lili Reinhart’s 24th birthday!

So, Internet users loved this publication! Indeed, the post in question has already accumulated more than 4 million views, a real record for the sublime actress!

The comments are also very numerous! And for good reason, Camila Mendes fans wanted to wish Lili Reinhart a happy birthday!

CAMILA MENDES, HER FANS WISH LILI REINHART A HAPPY BIRTHDAY

“I love your friendship, happy birthday to beautiful Lili, she is still so beautiful! “Happy 24th birthday to the beautiful Lili Reinhart, she is so adorable, I love her in Riverdale!” ”

Or: “Friend in the series, but also in real life: I love it! Camila Mendes is such a good friend! “Happy birthday to the most beautiful Lili, I didn’t think she was that young at all, 24 years old is already a top career, well done to her! ”

Can we read on the social network of the beautiful brunette! Comments that will please the beautiful Camila and especially her friend, the actress Lili Reinhart! We invite you to watch the video that the beautiful brunette posted on Instagram below:



