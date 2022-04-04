Camila Coelho has announced that she is pregnant with her first child

On Sunday, April 3, the 34-year-old influential woman announced on Instagram that she is 23 weeks pregnant with her first child from her husband Icaro Coelho. The fashion entrepreneur included in her post a glamorous photo from the new Vogue Brazil maternity photo shoot for April 2022, in which the star cradles her bare tummy.

“DREAMS COME TRUE!” Coelho wrote. “It was really the happiest 23 weeks of my life. After a difficult journey full of fear and many disappointments due to my epilepsy, God blessed us with the most special gift in life, which we dreamed of the most. – OUR BABY!!! I’m so happy to share it with you guys!”

Coelho’s pregnancy comes amid a struggle with epilepsy, a disease she was diagnosed with at the age of 9, and a long-standing dream of becoming a mother.

“I’ve always dreamed of becoming a mom and having children,” she told Women’s Health magazine in 2021. pregnancy risks, for example, potentially causing birth defects.”