Camila Cabello subscribers to the US elections

Indeed, like a lot of influencers like Bella Hadid or Selena Gomez … The young artist uses her social networks to push her 50 million subscribers to vote!

We let you admire the image in question that the beautiful Camila Cabello posted via her Instagram story!

CAMILA CABELLO PUSHES ITS SUBSCRIBERS TO VOTE

3 weeks ago, the beautiful Camila Cabello had already encouraged her subscribers to vote! Indeed, the young woman had posted a video of her on Instagram! Images that came with a long text!

“This post is very important for everyone !!!! Listen to ALL! Our vote is our power! So we have to do whatever we can over the next 77 days to protect our democracy. ”

“It means making sure we all have the opportunity to have our voices heard. We must vote as if our lives depend on it. There are many ways to act … “So wrote the beautiful Camila Cabello!

The latter therefore added. »Support the post office. Register to vote. But also ask for a postal vote early. Volunteer to be a poll worker! Go to my Instagram Stories to find more info! ”

A post that Internet users have all loved! Indeed, in the comments, Camila’s fans thanked her for her commitment! “But you are really amazing Camila!” “Good idea, it’s so important what you do! »We can read on the social network!



