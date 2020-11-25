Camila Cabello: Shawn Mendes is dependent the climate

Have you seen In Wonder, Shawn Mendes’ new documentary? Very personal, Camila Cabello’s darling reveals himself to her fans!

Shawn Mendes has a habit of showing his soul in his music, to the delight of his fans! But with the new documentary In Wonder, the Canadian pop star shows us her previously invisible features.

Unsurprisingly, In Wonder has a very good audience score! It’s simple, fans love it! And for good reason …

In this documentary, Camila Cabello’s darling offers us and reveals to us a new aspect of his personality. As Paste magazine notes, “Mendes’ Wonderland is certainly alluring, but this understanding remains elusive.”

Clearly there are some things Shawn Mendes finds it difficult to share with the outside world! But when it comes to In Wonder, it reveals itself almost relentlessly!

SHAWN MENDES TAKES A POSITION ON A VERY IMPORTANT SUBJECT!

Indeed, in São Paulo, Brazil, Shawn Mendes reveals a cult moment! While on stage, he yells at his thousands of fans in front of him!

Shawn Mendes said, “Today, across the globe, children and people around the world have come together for yet another global climate strike. I want to take a moment now with all of you… to be by their side and support them, and use our voices, add our voices to their voices and say we demand action on climate change in our world. ”

To conclude his speech, the singer then raised his guitar! Fans were able to read on the back: “Climate Action Now”!

Mendes said it was one of the “most incredible moments” he has ever experienced in his life.



