Camila Cabello sensual with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes!

On social media, Shawn Mendes shared a very sensual photo alongside his sweetheart, Camila Cabello. Hot ahead! On his Instagram account, Shawn Mendes warmed the web by posing alongside the American singer, Camila Cabello.

The singer who made his comeback on social networks, shared a photo where he appears more complicit than ever with his sweetheart. The two lovebirds are therefore glued to each other.

Camila Cabello doesn’t hesitate to kiss her other half in the shot to make it more romantic. As a legend, the Canadian simply put a black heart.

The photo, liked more than 5 million times in just 12 hours, says it all… A few months ago, the celebrity press claimed that Shawn and Camila had broken up.

Seeing snaps of the couple flooding the web since this summer, it’s hard to believe the lovebirds have put their romance aside. Quite the contrary.

SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO, MORE IN LOVE THAN EVER

In March, Shawn chose Camila’s family as his home for the duration of the lockdown. A step that only strengthened the strength of the couple.

In a Live on Instagram, the Monster interpreter explained that he had been in a dream lockdown. “I started to realize how nice it was to be in the same place every night, to have time to see a movie, to cook dinner with the family and to do the laundry.”

And that’s not all. Confinement with his other half allowed him to rediscover simple pleasures. “I know it sounds a little ridiculous, but when you’ve been around the world since you were 15, so I can’t remember the last time I smelled laundry,” he said. he concludes.

The quarantine will have even allowed him to finish his album, the release of which is therefore scheduled for December 4, therefore. In the meantime, the artist is preparing to release his collaboration with Justin Bieber this Friday.



