Camila Cabello responded to parting with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes broke up? The couple who fell in love with everyone to the rhythm of “Señorita” is the target of rumors.

The couple was living in quarantine after the current pandemic; However, both have resumed their solo activities and are focused on their new projects, an album and the remake of “Cinderella”, but it seems that the distance between them has worried their fans, as they believe that Shawmila is over.

According to the InTouch portal, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes decided to spend some time in their relationship, apparently the distance began in August, which sparked rumors among fans about a possible separation, as both have refrained from posting on their networks social during the past months.

So far there is no news about it that confirms the status of their love relationship, but it was Camila Cabello who decided to talk about the alleged breakup and share a message on her social networks addressed to Shawn Mendes in the middle of the situation. Did the love end between the couple?

CAMILA CABELLO CLARIFIES RUMORS ABOUT HER SEPARATION WITH SHAWN MENDES

On her personal Instagram account, Camila posted a video of the Canadian, as Shawn recently announced the release of his new album. The celeb decided to share the teaser with a small letter to end all the rumors about their breakup: the two are still together, in love, and she is proud of the singer.

Camila congratulated her boyfriend for “Wonder”, an album that she described as something the world needs, as Shawn’s new music is magical, as he worked during those months to capture his soul and a piece of himself. The “Habana” star is excited for fans to hear about Mendes’ new project.

His post was answered by Shawn, who only wrote a heart emoji and a cute face, showing that the two are still together. Camila explained that she is proud of him and the person he is, ending any rumors. Some fans were moved by Camila’s words, as they assure that she is the girlfriend he needs and that she gives him unconditional support.

Their current “separation” is only for work reasons, as both must fulfill their agenda in different countries, but there is no break in between.

