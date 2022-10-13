Camila Cabello Poked Fun At Herself On The Voice

“The Voice” on NBC is dedicated to finding the next big success in music (even if success for the winners is fleeting), which is helped every season by superstar coaches. Rookie coach Camila Cabello has already done an impressive job picking up promising applicants during the blind auditions, and in part this is due to her particularly repetitive way of addressing contestants. And although she was quick to make fun of herself during the episode, persistent prankster Blake Shelton definitely made fun of himself.

It’s no secret that before Camila Cabello achieved success as a solo artist, she achieved success as part of the female group Fifth Harmony, taking third place in the second season of The X Factor USA. And the singer several times informed the hopeful turns of the chair that she, like them, was part of the “singing contest”. But if each contestant has heard it only once or twice, then the stars of The Voice and the audience have heard it a lot.

Cabello posted a funny selection of repeating three words on Instagram, initially suggesting turning it into a drinking game, although it could end up with alcohol poisoning.