Camila Cabello is crazy about Shawn Mendes documentary

On Instagram, Camila Cabello supported her lover Shawn Mendes, who released her documentary, In Wonder on the Netfflix platform.

Yesterday, Shawn Mendes gave his fans an early Christmas present. A few days before the release of his new album, the singer unveiled his documentary, In Wonder.

In the latter, the Canadian singer, in a relationship with Camila Cabello, looks back on his journey. It unveils 100% original archive footage.

And in the images, Shawn shows including videos of him and his sweetheart, Camila Cabello. The pretty brunette said in the report that she had no idea the artist was in love with her all the time.

“I didn’t know he loved me. He confessed to me that all the songs he wrote were for me, I was shocked because I didn’t know him, “she said in the Netflix report.

The Canadian artist also looks back on difficult periods in his life with a great deal of philosophy and maturity. “I am fortunate to have a family and a girlfriend who support me in everything,” he said as he spoke of his tour stop due to health concerns.

CAMILA CABELLO, CRAZY ABOUT SHAWN MENDES DOCUMENTARY

A few hours ago, the interpreter of In The Dark, released a video on his Instagram account. On the latter, she reveals the images of the documentary In Wonder of her darling.

As a caption, she wrote, “It’s crazy to get into bed and see this on TV. So he’s my best friend, I love him so much. I’m proud of you, your vulnerability, and the way you put yourself in this documentary, ”she wrote.

And that’s not all. She ended by writing: “So you inspire me and you make me want to do the same thing as you. Thanks for the magic. Congratulations again my love ”. Tender words that will make Shawn Mendes happy.

Posted in the morning, Shawn Mendes’ report is therefore one of the most viewed documentaries on the platform. A great success for the singer whose album Wonder is due out on December 4th.



