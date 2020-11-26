Camila Cabello celebrating the inspiring women of 2020

On social networks, Camila Cabello has decided to sublimate the inspiring women of the year 2020 through a video with L’Oréal.

Camila Cabello is a very committed artist. The American singer is therefore once again putting her notoriety to work to celebrate the inspiring women of 2020.

Each year, the L’Oréal Paris cosmetics brand highlights the powerful and influential women of 2020. It is therefore a unique opportunity to showcase them.

Face of the number 1 French cosmetics brand, Camila Cabello has therefore for the second consecutive year put her notoriety at the service of women around the world. A great initiative.

On Instagram, she therefore took the floor. In order to evoke this beautiful action. She captioned: “Join me tonight for #LOrealWomenofWorth’s 15th anniversary. It will be on NBC. I am therefore expecting many of you there ”. And that’s not all !

The pretty brunette has unveiled the nice program tonight. “I would share the stories of inspiring women who make a difference. And I can’t wait for you to meet them all. They are incredible. I promise you, ”she continued.

CAMILA CABELLO, CELEBRATES INSPIRING WOMEN WITH L’ORÉAL PARIS

It’s been two years since the Miami singer became an ambassador. For the cosmetics brand, L’Oréal Paris. Lucky for the pretty Latina.

In an interview with La Dépêche, the pretty brunette opened up about her role as a muse that she takes to heart. “I met the representatives of L’Oréal a few months ago. They told me to be myself, to have fun, and to show my personality. So I thought to myself that in the end it was even better, “she said.

The Inside Out interpreter therefore takes part in all the events that the brand organizes. Especially when the latter are centered around women.

On the video posted on her Instagram account, Camila Cabello said more about this evening. “Ten women will be highlighted this evening by L’Oréal Paris. Every year, I leave crying. Because they are so inspiring. And this year is special. Since this is therefore the 15th anniversary of the brand’s event “.

The pretty brunette therefore makes an appointment with her 50 million followers tonight on NBC. They will be able to follow this evening broadcast live. “I give you an appointment this evening”, she concluded.



