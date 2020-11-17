Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes at Just Dance 2021!

In the new version of Just Dance 2021, a track by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes appears in the tracklist.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ track “Señorita” appears in the Just Dance 2021 game tracklist. It will be released on November 20th!

Are you a fan of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes? Do you love their song “Señorita”? And you spend whole days having fun with the game “Just Dance”?

Indeed, the new version of Just Dance, which will be released on November 12, will only make you smile. And for good reason, his tracklist looks more than promising. The music rocks all!

So besides Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, players can go wild on so many other tracks! Namely “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Adore You” by Harry Styles, “Ice Cream” by BLACKPINK in feat with Selena Gomez.

Also, “Say So” by Doja Cat, “Kick It” by NCT ​​127, “Rare” by Selena Gomez, “The Other Side (from Trolls World Tour)” by SZA & Justin Timberlake. No, you’re not dreaming.

CAMILA CABELLO: THE LIST IS LONG

Wait, the list is not finished! You can also have fun on “Volar” by Lele Pons Ft. Susan Diaz and Victor Cardenas, “YO LE LLEGO” by J Balvin, Bad Bunny, “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story. Then “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd.

Not to mention, “Without Me” by Eminem, “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I, “Que Tire Pa Lante” by Daddy Yankee and “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa. And a hundred more musics, each more catchy than the next! This 2021 version promises to be awesome!

In any case, Camila Cabello and her companion Shawn Mendes can only be proud to appear on such a list. It must be said that the two lovebirds have a hit with their song “Señorita”.

Indeed, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes made the whole Earth dance. Not all artists can say the same!



