Camila Alves: 25 facts about me that you didn’t know (“My secret talent is to create flower arrangements”)

Model mom! Camila Alves is always busy with her career, family and marriage with Matthew McConaughey. Now she reveals 25 of her secrets exclusively to Us Weekly.

Timeline of Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ relationship

“The most valuable item in my wardrobe is a necklace that Matthew made for me, which has the names and stones of all three children on it, as well as his stone,” the 40-year-old model tells us. “It was inspired by my friend’s necklace, but Matthew created his own.”

The author of the children’s book “Just Try One Bite” and the star of the TV series “How to Get Rid of a Guy in 10 Days,” 52, got married in 2012 before expanding their brood. The couple have sons Levi, 14, and Livingston, 9, and daughter Vida, 12.

Rare quotes from Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves about their three children

“You know, it’s interesting, because when you have kids, you get physically tired, right? And I feel like when you get to teenagers… you almost need more energy,” Alves told Us last month about raising teenagers with her husband. “You need more mental abilities because everything depends on the mind, right? It’s like a teenager [trying to] find his identity and figure out how he’s going to manage his life. So I think that… for me it’s a more difficult task in a good way.”

At the time , she added: “When it comes to… the ability to really direct, for example, a young man or girl, it takes a different type of brain to transmit, you know, mental power [and] direct [or] to navigate this. But it’s beautiful. It’s inspiring. It also makes you look at a lot of the things you do as an adult, you know, when you reach that stage. …It’s a beautiful scene.”

Scroll below to learn more about the Brazilian native:

1. I like to collect pottery and table setting, such as plates and bowls.

2. My favorite snack is an ice cream sundae inspired by a taco I created for Whole Foods Market in honor of National Ice Cream Day. This is the perfect combination of sweet and salty, soft and crunchy, with a Latin touch.

3. My favorite gift from children is a bracelet that my [son] Livingston made me last Mother’s Day. I’ve been wearing it daily ever since.

4. The dish I cook best in the kitchen is a recipe for chicken in honey on my Women of Today website.

5. My favorite book is “Green Lights” by Matthew McConaughey.

6. Now I’m watching Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

7. My family’s favorite games are Monopoly and Charades.

8. Bob Marley and Lauryn Hill are my favorite singers.

9. My favorite charitable organization for donations is our charity organization Just Keep Livin Foundation.

10. My favorite alcohol is tequila.

11. My first job was harvesting at my uncle’s coffee farm.

12. The best advice I’ve ever received: “That will pass too.”

13. My favorite children’s book is “Just Try One Bite.”

14. My secret talent is to make flower arrangements.

15. My favorite city to visit with the whole family is London.

16. My favorite city to visit with my friends is New York.

17. My most valuable item in my wardrobe is a necklace that Matthew made for me, which has the names of all three children on it, as well as his birth stones and his birth stone. It was inspired by my friend’s necklace, but Matthew created his own.

18. The simplest dish for my children is a taco bar or pasta Bolognese.

19. My first concert was with the Brazilian folk band Fala Mansabut. But the artist you know best is Paul McCartney from Madison Square Garden.

Hollywood’s Hottest married couples

Read the article

20. I have a lot of shoes in my closet.

21. My favorite workout is climbing via ferrata.

Matthew McConaughey in “Dallas Buyers Club.” Voltage Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

22. “Dallas Buyers Club” is my favorite movie made by Matthew.

23. I can’t drink coffee, so I drink tea. Recently I have tried this tea called MUDWTR with MCT oil.

24. My favorite room in the house is the kitchen.

25. I am inspired by most of the people I meet. Some inspire me on what to do, others on what not to do.