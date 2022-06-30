Cameron Matheson and Jill Wagner shine brightly in the GAC Family movie “Merry Christmas.” First look: it was the shooting of “Paradise”

Christmas is coming! The countdown to the holidays has begun, and Us Weekly presents an exclusive first look at “Merry Christmas” from GAC Family, which will be released later this year.

“I’m playing Dylan. I think people will love Dylan mainly because he loves Christmas,” Cameron Matheson says in an exclusive behind—the-scenes video of Us “Wishing a Merry Christmas.”

In the clip, the 52-year-old actor talks about his co-star Jill Wagner, explaining why fans will like her role as Janie. “Because you make her so authentic, cute, sweet and sensitive, and at the same time contradictory,” says Matheson.

2022 GAC Media

In the film, Janie returns home from New York to a small town called Woodland Falls after the death of her great-uncle. Despite the fact that Janie now lives in a big city, she fulfills her uncle’s wish to hold the annual Winter Wonderland festival on her family’s farm with the help of a farmhand Dylan obsessed with Christmas.

In the preview video, the actors tease an extremely festive setting, including a giant Christmas tree in a barn, large banners advertising the festival, pop-up shops and farm animals grazing all over the area.

“We’re in Ontario, [Canada]. We are in the middle of [nowhere]. It was so beautiful,” says Wagner, 43, during a break between filming. “I’m a country girl, I live on a farm, so every time I find myself in such a big barn, it’s heaven.”

Matheson, for his part, took a break from feeding the animals and keeping the kid to share his favorite part of returning to the set of GAC Family. “For me, the most special thing is to spread love and spread positivity,” he tells viewers in the teaser.

GAC Media, consisting of GAC Family and GAC Living, was launched by former Hallmark Channel executive Bill Abbott in 2021.

That fall, the network launched The Great American Christmas program, which included A Kind-Hearted Christmas starring Mathison and Jenny Garth and A Christmas Miracle for Daisy starring Wagner and Nick Bateman.

2022 GAC Media

In May, GAC Media announced the start of production of the film “Wishing a Merry Christmas”, which was previously called “Christmas Farm”, on the eve of the second annual Great American Christmas.

Wagner and Matheson talked about the joyful film and what it was like to work together on social media.

“Christmas Wonderland is here in Canada,” the former “Home and Family” co—host signed a selfie with his colleague on May 11. “It’s such a cute movie! 🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄».

Three days later, the star of the “Main Hospital” shared his snow shot on the spot. “Look for magic in every moment. “It was easy to do while filming this movie, working with incredible people… in beautiful northern Ontario,” Mathison wrote on Instagram. “But when we face difficult days, it is our thinking that can make us happy and positive in the face of adversity.”

The Mystery 101 actress, for her part, reflected on the filming process before heading back to the States.

“The last day on set is always bittersweet for me. I missed my family, but it was such a good experience and I will miss these people,” Wagner said in an Instagram video on May 21. cute, funny and talented.”

She added: “That’s a lot more.” Thank you @gactv and @billabbotthc for putting me in such a fun world!!!” Mathison was quick to comment, writing, “Damn grateful to have worked with you, Jill. I knew you were cool, but I had no idea how cool you were. That’s a lot more❤️”.

In June, GAC Family announced that Christmas would come earlier thanks to its first annual event, “Great American Christmas in July.” From Saturday, July 2, to Monday, July 4, there will be 24/7 festive fun on the channel.

In addition to playing all 12 of her great American Christmas hits from last season, actress Jen Lilly is giving fans a preview of a brand new line-up due to begin in October 2022 and run through the end of the year, including a more in-depth look at Wishing Merry Christmas.