Cameron Diaz’s $ 14.7 million new mansion in Beverly Hills

Although she has been retired from the world of acting for six years, that was not an impediment for Cameron Diaz to recently acquire a luxurious mansion in the Beverly Hills area, for which she would have paid about $ 14.7 million. The operation was completed on October 14.

The celebrity, who is married to rocker Benji Madden, decided to leave the house they had lived in for 10 years, bought from Candice Bergen for $ 10 million, in search of a new life.

That’s how they moved into their new home, which has seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a guest house, spread out over a 1.7-acre lot.

The property, marked 2627 Benedict Canyon Drive, was built this year and has all the luxuries we can imagine.

The residence, which simulates being a country house and has an area of ​​9,287 square feet, has a designer kitchen with high-end appliances and a center island with breakfast bar, double-height living room with fireplace and study with natural lighting.

It also has a breakfast room, a dining room, a living room, a family room, a wine cellar, a cinema room, among other rooms.



