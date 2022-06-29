Cameron Diaz Retires from Acting and Reunites with Former Film Partner

Back at the end of March 2018, Cameron Diaz, the star of such films as “The Mask”, “Something about Mary” and “Shrek”, confirmed that she really left the cinema. However, over the years there have been many cases when actors who said they had left this field of activity decided to return to performing, and now we can assume that Diaz has joined this group. She returns in a new movie, and it will reunite her with her former film partner: Jamie Foxx.

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx previously worked together on 2014’s “Annie,” a modern adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name. Until today, Annie has held the title of Diaz’s last film, but no more, as Diaz and Fox will play together in the upcoming Netflix movie with the appropriate title “Back in Action.” Fox announced the news on his social media pages, sharing an audio recording of a conversation in which he “convinced” Diaz to return to acting and even brought one athlete who knows what it’s like to retire.

