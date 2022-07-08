Cameron Diaz is going to star in a movie with Jamie Foxx, but apparently it wasn’t her idea

Ever since it first became known that Cameron Diaz had left the cinema, the question of whether she would ever act in a movie again has been hanging in the air. With her new wine brand and a better life with her family, it seemed like she had a lot to do outside of Hollywood. Now Cameron Diaz is “not retiring” to star in a new movie with Jamie Foxx, and obviously there is someone to blame for this decision.

There was a time when Cameron Diaz felt that she “no longer had what it takes” to act in a movie. It seemed to her that it was best to spend all her energy on her family. Well, an insider from People said that her husband, Benji Madden from Good Charlotte, was reportedly the one who encouraged her to join the Netflix movie “Back in Action” and “retire” after four years. This insider also says that the “Holiday” star is supposedly ready to get back into action herself, as she is “rusty and nervous about it, but mostly excited.” Given that she will be playing alongside Jamie Foxx, who previously worked together in the musical film “Annie,” at least she will be playing one of the main roles with someone with whom, according to a source, she “had fun.”

But, relentless may be easier said than done. In Diaz’s phone conversation with Fox, she expressed her concern about returning to him, since she had never returned before. Fortunately, Ray’s star found someone who could help the retired actress with a few tips: NFL star Tom Brady, who announced his retirement from football on February 1 only to return to playing for the Buccaneers 40 days later.

In Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast, Cameron Diaz couldn’t help but praise her husband. She and Benji Madden have been married since 2015, they have a two-year-old daughter. She said Madden taught her to value herself and believes they can be a family anywhere. Unsurprisingly, she liked the quarantine bubble she and her family were in during the pandemic.

As for what we can expect from Back in Action, the plot and release date have not been disclosed yet. But we know that Seth Gordon from “Obnoxious Bosses” will direct, as well as write the script with Brendan O’Brien from “Neighbors.” Jamie Foxx will also be the executive producer of the upcoming Netflix movie, and this will be his last Netflix project, as he starred in the films “Project Power” and “Daddy, Stop Embarrassing Me!”. No matter what this movie is about, we can only assume that with this comedy team behind it, we’re bound to have a little laugh.

If it’s true that Benji Madden is the one we have to thank for bringing Cameron Diaz back to our screens, maybe “Back in Action” won’t be the last of her new projects we’ll see in the future. The support provided by her loving husband will be all she needs to find the strength to return to the Hollywood stage. Be sure to keep up to date with new releases of CinemaBlend films to learn more about Back in Action and any other Cameron Diaz projects.