Cameron Díaz finds “peace” after moving away from acting

Cameron Diaz teamed up with Gwyneth Paltrow for the latest episode of In Goop Health: The Sessions, where they discussed how he found “peace” after walking away from Hollywood and acting.

Cameron Diaz’s decision to retire in what was apparently the height of her career was far-fetched at the time, but now it’s clear that it was the best move for the Hollywood star. As she explained to Gwyneth Paltrow for the latest episode of In Goop Health: The Sessions, Cameron’s devotion to her career meant that she never made “any space to find” peace “in her personal life.”

“I just decided that I wanted different things in my life, I had tried so hard for so long, working, making movies and it’s a routine,” he said. “When you’re making a movie, it’s a perfect excuse, they own you. You’re there for 12 hours a day for months and you don’t have time for anything else, I definitely don’t miss acting.”

Also, the Charlie’s Angels star said her life in Hollywood was exhausting, something Gwyneth said she could “understand”. “It is so intense working at that level and being so public and exposing yourself. There is a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you are really visible as an actor,” he said. The actress added that she is particularly “sensitive” to the “energies” of other people.

Cameron said that when she turned 40, she decided to find herself and be “self-sufficient” again, especially since she had been cared for so much in her career. When Gwyneth asked how it felt to leave that past behind, Cameron Díaz replied: “Like peace. A peace in my soul because I’m finally enjoying it.”

Cameron Díaz enjoys the days without acting

She credited her husband Benji Madden for guiding her through what she described as a “painful” journey of self-discovery. “I broke that mirror a thousand times when he put it on me. I thought, ‘I hate you, don’t show me that,’ and he said, ‘Look, bitch. Look.'” She laughed and said, “Thank God for him.”

The couple married in 2015 and lead a quiet life, but lately, The Mask star can’t help but freak out over her 7-month-old daughter Raddix Madden. She recently told Jimmy Fallon that she is thrilled to be living in a “little bubble” with her baby in the midst of the pandemic. “Before, my baby was an excuse to stay home,” he said. “Now I don’t have to make that excuse. It is exactly what it is, and I can be with her.”



