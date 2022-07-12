Cameron Diaz explains why she took a break from acting and what she missed most before retiring for a new Jamie Foxx movie

Cameron Diaz has been living her best life for the past four years, being a wife, mother of a two-year-old daughter and creating her own wine brand Avaline. However, a Netflix movie with her former Annie co-star Jamie Foxx pulled her out of retirement and set the stage for the next big step in her life. Before she officially returns to filming, the San Diego native explained why she took a break from filming and what she missed the most.

Cameron Diaz has been an actress since she debuted at the age of 21, playing Tina Carlisle in the 1994 film The Mask. When you’ve been in the Hollywood spotlight for so long, any actor might want to redefine themselves and their future. In an interview with CBS Mornings, Diaz told why she took a “step back.”

When you do something that you know, and you’re good at it, and you know how it works, and it’s consumed your whole life for so long, it’s kind of nice to say, “You know what? Let me step back for a second, take a look at how, you know, the whole picture looks to me as a whole, and what things I could do better and what to do more to feel more whole.” I did it.

There was a time when Diaz didn’t know if she had what it took to act in a movie. When you’ve lived the last four years with a brand new life, you may not think there’s any reason to leave it. The 49-year-old star felt like she wanted to focus all her attention on her loving family, not in front of the camera. Her daughter Maddix is still young, and she wanted to be able to spend time communicating with her family and those aspects that made her “feel more whole.”

While Cameron Diaz has realized a lot of important things about what she wants while raising Maddix, she is very good at acting and was the highest paid actress over 40 when she previously “retired” from work. But in an interview with CBS, she admitted that she missed the game, even during the break.

I mean, I miss the aspects of acting or making movies. Yes, making films is a special set of skills that are interesting to train and participate in. But yes, life is a different way of life, and you have to be prepared for that.

I understand. Separating your time on and off set can be a constant challenge when you work in the entertainment business. Diaz went on to talk about why she took a long break—and called herself retired—and it was due to the universal struggle to make 100% effort in her life.

Everyone has only 100 percent, and you always need to figure out how you’re going to divide that 100 percent to spread it to all the important parts of your life.

Fortunately, Netflix subscribers will have a chance to see Cameron Diaz shine again in one of the main roles in the Netflix movie “Back in Business”. The ironic title of the film is for those who come out of retirement to return. We have no idea when it will appear on Netflix or what the movie is about, but we can expect it to be an action comedy, since Seth Gordon from “Terrible Bosses” will direct, as well as co-write the script with Brendan Oh from “Neighbors.” “Brian. If we’re going to thank someone for encouraging the “My Guardian Sister” star to return to acting, then the idea allegedly came from her husband Joel Madden. So, it’s nice to know that the family she wanted to stay for actually pushed her to make a cinematic comeback.

While Cameron Diaz is reportedly anxiously excited about her return to the movies, I am genuinely excited about what awaits her next. Follow the Netflix schedule to be the first to know about the premiere of “Back in Action” on Netflix.