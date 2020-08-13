Cameras in games to control who wears a mask

When will the real public return to stadiums around the world? That is the big question that many leagues, fans, clubs, etc.

In some sports it seems that there is already a date, in others not so much. The problem is that this pandemic that we live rewrites its rules every week, and what is decided today may not be valid for next Monday. Therefore, we must think and make decisions with the idea that we must still co-inhabit with COVID-19.

Virtual, robotic and absent audience

In the Spanish soccer league we can activate a ‘virtual’ audience when we watch the games on TV, but frankly they look like graphics from the PlayStation era 25 years ago, a polygonal spectacle of horrible flat textures. In the Japanese J-League they have pulled technology, with a pilot measure that consists of placing speakers covering the stadium stands, which will reproduce a series of sounds that a fan can send from their mobile at home to cheer or boo to your team.

Without leaving Japan, the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks team, belonging to the Japanese Baseball League, will fill its stands with semi-anthropomorphic robots to animate the matches in its stadium since there are no spectators. And in the South Korean Baseball League they are allowing stadiums to fill up with fans, albeit only 10% full.

Public yes, but with masks

Fake audience? Robots that make the wave? None of this seems to convince the leaders of MLB, Major League Baseball or the first league of Baseball USA, who need to recover the ground lost after a season shortened by the Coronavirus and also the multiple outbreaks -for example in the Miami Marlins or the St. Louis Cardinals – who have forced to postpone or reorganize the meeting schedules.

The thing is bad, and the MLB thinks about how to deal with all this after restarting the league last month, in not canceling more games, in not closing the ‘Ballparks’, and in doing something that all sports want now: bring the fans back to the stadiums. But we are in the middle of a historic health crisis, how to bring people to the games and also respect the security measures to avoid outbreaks and hypothetically having to close the league again after having restarted it? According to the Bloomberg website, pulling technology.

Cameras to monitor spectators

Several MLB teams have been in talks with a California startup called Airspace Systems Inc, which develops technology to detect whether people are wearing face masks. The conversations focus on the implementation of camera systems around the stadium to:

– Identify people who do not cover their faces

– That they have the masks hanging from their chins

– who use them inappropriately

How does Airspace Systems camera equipment work? The software analyzes the video from the security cameras to determine if certain areas could be “hot spots” and conducive to misuse of the mask. “Then it’s up to the stadium / team owner to figure out how to respond,” says Jaz Banga, Airspace CEO. “Clients are evaluating various non-threatening ways to handle these situations, such as sending someone dressed as a nurse to deliver a free mask.”

Facial recognition and privacy

In an initial experiment, the system was able to identify the proper use of the mask with more than 80% accuracy. And according to Banga, the airspace software automatically pixelates faces so that they are unrecognizable, to which is added that the company has never done anything related to facial recognition. “We don’t even know how to do it.”

Still, the use of software to analyze the behavior of people on camera continues to raise controversy. But Airspace’s system checks people’s faces, although the results are not personally identifiable, according to the company.



