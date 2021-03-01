Camera design of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro has been revealed!

After the Xiaomi Mi 11, which was launched in the past months and is the first phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, new phones continue to be added to the series. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, which has not fallen off the agenda with leaks in recent days, is here with its camera design.

The detail that reveals the camera design of the Mi 11 Pro was the leakage of the device’s case. The back of the phone, which is expected to be introduced in the coming days, brings the Mi 11 to mind.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro cover is out before it comes out!

The Mi 11 Pro features a rectangular triple camera setup placed in the upper left corner on the back. When the main sensor of the phone is in a circular shape; The periscope telephoto lens just below it is designed in a square shape.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will be a stone to its competitors with its camera features. Known to have Samsung’s ISOCELL GN2 50 MP camera sensor, the Mi 11 Pro is equipped with 120x zoom capability. In addition, the phone will carry the title of being able to deliver the best night photography performance ever, thanks to the ISOCELL GN2 sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is expected to have a 6.81-inch 2K quad curved screen with a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. The company said in a statement about the screen of the phone that it was “the most expensive smartphone screen”.