Camera design of Huawei Mate 40 Pro has been leaked!

Huawei became one of the most followed companies after the problem with the USA. The camera design has been leaked for the company’s Mate 40 Pro model, where the steps to be taken are carefully followed and new devices are eagerly awaited. The camera installation was leaked before the introduction of the phone, where we saw the concept camera setup on the camera side months ago. Here is the Huawei Mate 40 Pro camera design:

Expected Huawei Mate 40 Pro camera design

There was a sales price leak for the Huawei Mate 40 Pro model. According to previous estimates and other leaked details, it turned out that the family will have a round camera setup. This is this setup that is officially approved. As you can imagine, the camera module shared over Weibo confirms the circular design.

It is estimated that in addition to 3 cameras, there may be a laser focusing or other sensor in the shared image. On the Huawei side, the camera is really expected because the camera performance of the company’s phones is really very successful. For this reason, developments on the camera side are eagerly awaited.

What have we encountered before about the phone?

It was learned that the Mate 40 family will appear with a curved screen. While the curve of the Mate 40 will be much less than that of the Mate 40 Pro, as you can imagine, the screen sizes are also different from each other. It is stated that the Mate 40 will have a screen of around 6.5 inches, while it is emphasized that the Mate 40 Pro will have a 6.6 inch OLED display.

It is also said that it could be the first smartphone to run EMUI 11 about phones.



