Camera angles of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

In an interview with the Metro website, BioWare confirmed that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will undergo some changes in its camera angles, in order to avoid close-ups considered “free” or that do not add to the game’s proposal.

According to Mac Walters, project director for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, the decision to change camera angles was made shortly after giving up on changing the animations of the characters. Thus, the studio started to maintain expressions and positions of the game models, even if new memes will emerge with the launch of the remaster. “So, if you still want to be able to capture that HDR-4K and get a new meme out of it, it would be nice,” said Walters.

The idea of ​​changing the camera system came after analyzing the scenes of the female Shepard, who favor certain unnecessary peeks from the players if the protagonist is wearing a skirt. And as if that weren’t enough, the devs also noted that at various times the camera focused heavily on Miranda’s overly tight suit without any need, just for free.

“And then, specifically around the animations, we couldn’t really change many of them, but there were times when you could change the camera so as not to focus on one of those animations. So an animation of a female Shepard would have you sitting with your legs wide open with a low camera where, if you were wearing a skirt, it would be a bit unpleasant. So we can’t necessarily change this animation, but you can lift the camera slightly to reduce the problem, “said environment and character director Kevin Meek.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will be released on May 14 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.