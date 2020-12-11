Cameos from Original Series Stars Revealed

Fans have been anxious and nervous to see how the final episodes will wrap up their spooky Chilling Adventures of Sabrina journey, and thanks to a new clip, we now know that it will involve a rather epic cameo.

On Friday, Netflix released a clip related to the new episodes, in which Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) is greeted by a completely different iteration of her aunts. Yes, Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick return as Hilda and Zelda Spellman, roles they initially played on the 1990s series Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

The clip takes things at a slightly realistic angle, making it clear that these are not the Hilda and Zelda that Shipka’s Sabrina knows. But the moment is undeniably epic, especially for those who are in love with both TV versions of Sabrina.

As showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa joked shortly after the debut of the first season in 2018, the series had initially set out to pay homage to its predecessor, albeit in a scarier tone.

“Originally, I was going to do Sabrina’s nightmare when she’s caught up in a sitcom as a tribute to the television show,” Aguirre-Sacasa said.

“I was really captivated by that idea. My bosses said ‘listen, we love the’ 90s show, we understand what you’re doing, but give it a bit before you start doing things like that, ‘and they were right. it was going to be done in the style of the 90s or a 90s sitcom. ”

On the one hand, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reinvents the origin and adventures of Sabrina, the teenage witch, as a dark coming-of-age story that deals with horror, the occult and, of course, magic.

Over the course of the eight episodes of Part 4, The Eldritch Terrors will descend on Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one by one (The Weird, The Return, The Darkness, to name a few), all leading to The Void, which is the end of all things.

As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick slowly begins to earn his way back to Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late? As mentioned above, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 will debut Thursday, December 31 on Netflix.



