Cambridge: There are 101 Million Cryptocurrency Users

Cambridge University has published a new report on cryptocurrency usage around the world. Cambridge, who studied cryptocurrency users on exchanges and other platforms, concluded that there could be 101 million cryptocurrency users worldwide.

Cambridge University published the third of its annual report for cryptocurrencies. The researchers examined the general profile of cryptocurrency users, how these users differ from region to region, cryptocurrency companies and their activities.

As a result of this research, it was noticed that the crypto money industry has experienced a healthy growth since 2017. So how does this growth manifest itself?

There is 189 Percent Increase in the Number of Users

Cambridge University announced in its report published in 2018 that there are 35 million unique cryptocurrency users worldwide.

This year’s report stated that this number increased by 183% and the number reached 101 million.

While there were 139 million different cryptocurrency addresses in 2018, this number was 191 million in 2020.

During this period, both the number of addresses, the number of new users and the number of addresses per person increased.

How Does User Behavior Vary by Region?

According to Fidelity’s survey, 37% of European institutional investors have invested in crypto money. In addition, three out of five institutional investors are planning to invest in cryptocurrency.

Cambridge also announced that there has been an increase in the number of American investors considering investing in cryptocurrencies in the last four years.

Although the number of institutional investors is increasing, the driving force of the crypto money market is still individual investors.

At least 63% of crypto money investors in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America are individual investors. In the Middle East and North Africa region, 75% of investors are individual; 20% is corporate. There is no data on the remaining 5%.



